Under heavy security and with relatively little snow, the Mount Hermon Ski Resort reopened to the public on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a year and a half.

"We are happy and excited to open the Hermon resort which is an anchor for tourism in the north and we hope that the visitors come to sleep in the area, eat in the amazing restaurants, and shop from the best products of the Golan and Galilee," the resort management stated.

Due to the war and the damage caused to the sky slopes, some will remain closed to the public, and entry to the site is by prior reservation only.