Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a special blessing for Passover this morning (Friday), in a video he addressed directly to the citizens of Israel.

"My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel. On the night of the Seder, we all gather with our loved ones, and we all tell the story of our people who came out of slavery and into freedom," Netanyahu stated.

In his remarks, Netanyahu continued to address the expected absences at the Seder tables during this holiday due to the security situation: "But on this holiday, many families will have empty chairs: chairs for our kidnapped loved ones who are still in Hamas captivity, chairs for those who fell heroically on the battlefield, and chairs for our wounded loved ones who are struggling to return to life in the rehabilitation wards."

According to him, "From this void, the clear voice of our fallen heroes rises, like the last message of the late Elkana Wiesel, who wrote to his family, 'Do not be sad when you say goodbye to me. Sing, strengthen each other. For we are a generation of redemption.'"

The Prime Minister added, "Indeed, we are the generation of resurrection. The generation of victory. Together we will return our captives, together we will defeat our enemies, together we will embrace our wounded, and together we will bow our heads in memory of our fallen."

Netanyahu also praised the steadfast spirit of Israeli society: "On October 7, there were those who believed that we would drown in the sea facing the enemy armies. But not only did we not drown - we rose as one, and with a strong hand and an outstretched arm we broke the axis of evil."

He concluded his remarks with an optimistic statement: "The entire world looks with wonder at our ancient people, who time and again prevail over those who seek our lives. In every generation, they rise up against us - and the Holy One, blessed be He, and the fighting spirit of our warriors save us from their hands. Blessings on the holiday of freedom. A kosher Passover for all the people of Israel."