Following a staff review that examined operational needs and in accordance with the IDF’s force-building plans, reflecting the lessons of the war and the situational assessment, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, has decided to establish five new reserve brigades, known as the "David Brigades." Their purpose will be to carry out defensive missions along the various borders, according to the operational needs.

The five brigades, Negev ("Negba"), Shephelah ("Yonatan"), Valleys ("Yizraeli"), Jerusalem ("Ari"), and Galilee-Golan, are being established to optimally address sudden events. Recruitment will be based on the soldiers' residential areas, in order for them to be able to provide an initial response effectively. The brigades will be composed of reserve soldiers, primarily volunteers aged 38-58, who bring with them significant experience, professionalism, and knowledge accumulated during their military service and civilian lives.

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said, "In this war, we have learned that the IDF needs to be larger and broader to face difficult situations and prolonged wars. Over these months, we are establishing new brigades of reservists comprised mostly of individuals who are already over the exemption age and have shown a willingness, recognizing the urgency of the moment, to step up and say we are returning to serve, returning to the reserves, although we are not at the official age for reserve duty, we come with the right spirit and an understanding of the necessity."

"Shai and Elad will command these brigades, train these battalions, and, together with other commanders, will need to recruit and bring in enough people, prepare them. When they carry out operational duties, we will be able to alleviate the burden on the reserves, which has been so heavy over the past year and three months. I must salute the reservists who have handled this burden with exceptional quality and great honor," Halevi said.

The founder of the brigades, MG (res.) Moti Baruch, said, "We all understand that the security reality has changed, and we must adapt accordingly. These are people who are ready to volunteer and play a central role in strengthening security, and we view this as a significant operational advantage."