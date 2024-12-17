As the Prime Minister's Office is denying reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to Cairo ahead of a hostage release and ceasefire agreement, a senior Palestinian Authority official gave an interview to the BBC and revealed what the agreement is supposed to look like.

The official stated that the talks on the deal are in the "decisive and final phase."

The deal reportedly being worked on would consist of three phases. The first phase, which would last 45 days, all Israeli civilians and female soldiers being held hostage in Gaza would be released and IDF troops would withdraw from the center of cities, coastal roads, and an area along the Gaza-Egypt border.

In addition, residents of northern Gaza would return to their homes.

In the second phase, the remaining hostages would be freed and the IDF woulc complete its withdrawal from Gaza. The third phase would be a permanent ceasefire and the end of the current war.

100 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, more than 14 months after they were kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization. The number of hostages who are still alive is unknown.