Rabbi Asher Deutsch, leader of the extremist "Jerusalem Faction" (Hapeleg Hayerushalmi) and dean of the Ponevezh Yeshiva, passed away Monday at age 79.

Earlier on Monday, Kikar Hashabbat reported that his family and students had gathered as he recited the confession prayer and accepted upon himself the yoke of Heaven.

On Friday, reports noted a deterioration in Rabbi Deutsch's condition, adding that he was hospitalized in "serious" condition at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak.

Despite the staff's best efforts, his condition continued to deteriorate throughout Friday morning, the reports added.

In November, after he was diagnosed with an infection, a mass prayer session for his recovery was held at the Western Wall, attended by leading haredi figures.