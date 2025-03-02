Radical haredim from the Jerusalem Faction blocked Route 4 near Bnei Brak in central Israel for several hours on Sunday to protest the arrest of a non-haredi draft dodger.

During the demonstration, which lasted over two hours, protesters called police officers "Nazis" and blocked vehicles, including ambulances.

At the same time, Jabotinsky Street in the city, between Ben Gurion Street and the Geha Junction was blocked as well. The police declared the demonstration an illegal assembly.

On Thursday, a carpenter from Netivot, who is not haredi and does not study in a yeshiva, was arrested for draft dodging at Ben Gurion International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Uman, Ukraine.

He was sent to 20 days in a military prison. The anti-haredi conscription protest organizations claimed at first that he was a married yeshiva student, but after it was discovered that he did not study in a yeshiva, they explained: "Because he looks like that, and is weak spiritually, we want to strengthen him."