Maj. Gen. David Zini, the commander of the IDF's Training Command who worked to establish the new haredi Hashmonaim Brigade, went to a Bnei Brak eatery on Thursday night with his advisor Muli Boimel to eat cholent.

After photos of him at the restaurant were sent around, dozens of extremists came to protest the general, who works to enlist haredim in the military. The protesters shouted slurs including "murderer of souls."

Police officers reported to the restaurant and had to rescue Zini, his advisor, and haredi journalist Yanki Farber, who was present at the meeting with the general.

Police arrested three suspects for the assault. The suspects will be remanded later in the day at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court.

A similar incident occurred a few months ago when dozens of haredi extremists in Bnei Brak attacked Zini and the head of the Manpower Planning and Management Division Brig. Gen. Shai Taib after visiting the home of Rabbi David Label, who works to facilitate haredi enlistment.

The rioters blocked the officer's vehicle, threw bottles, and called the "murderers." Maj. Gen. Zini attempted to speak to the protesters but after the situation escalated and projectiles were thrown at them, the generals called the police for assistance.

Police officers arrived at the scene and escorted the generals away as protesters shouted "Murderer" and "We'll die and not enlist."