Protesters from the radical-haredi Jerusalem Faction blocked Route 4 near Bnei Brak on Thursday to protest the legislation to conscript IDF soldiers into the IDF.

The protesters chanted "We'll die and not enlist" and "We'll wear burial shrouds and not a uniform."

Police officers arrived at the scene and attempted to disperse the demonstrators.

The rush-hour demonstration caused massive traffic jams on all roads in the area.