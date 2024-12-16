On Sunday, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center embedded within a compound that previously served as the UNRWA "Sheikh Jamil School" also known as the "Ahmed Abdul Aziz School" in the humanitarian area in Khan Yunis.

The command and control center included a training compound from which the Hamas terrorists planned to execute terrorist activities against IDF troops and advanced terrorist activities against the State of Israel.

The terrorists operated from a structure that previously served as a school, which is yet another example of how the terrorist organization systematically operates within civilian population.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, precise aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

Following the strike, the IDF stressed: "The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity."