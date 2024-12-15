In light of ongoing negotiations on a hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza, protesters gathered in Central Park to call on President Joe Biden Biden and President-Elect Donald Trump to seize the opportunity to seal the deal and bring the hostages home.

During the rally, Amit Levy, brother of hostage Naama Levy, said. "I count on Naama and her strength and I know she'll be back home soon. It can be a matter of days and we need to push stronger than ever to make it happen and make all the world leaders understand this is the most important thing in the world."

Yarden Gonen, sister of hostage Romi Gonen, said, "Please join me for a minute, close your eyes, and imagine the emotional moment we will feel when our government seals the deal, when they release everyone, every single hostage. And see in your eyes the hugs we will share with our loved ones, when we finally see them free from Hamas's hands. And even for those who didn't survive, may they have a proper burial in Israel, and may the families find closure. By Hanukkah."

Sasha Ariev, sister of hostage Karina Ariev, said "Karina is one of 13 women who still haven't returned home. 14 months that the hostages haven't seen their mothers, heard their voices, received a hug. Now, the women in captivity might be mothers themselves. Let that sink in."

Roy Chen, brother of murdered hostage Itay Chen, said, "Being an American was always a big part of my identity. We just got back from a meaningful week in Washington. The message remains the same: it will take leadership to make hard decisions. We are strong enough to make that deal. While we rebuild our country and plan ahead for a better future, we must finish the suffering of the hostages. We must bring them all home now."