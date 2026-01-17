Former hostage Eitan Mor revealed that he had agreed to die in Gaza, so long as Israel was able to destroy Hamas.

Speaking alongside his father Tzvika Mor during an interview with Kan News, Eitan stressed that he prioritized the State even at great personal cost.

"It comes together," Eitan said of his father's position. "I knew he would choose the path that would not harm the country."

According to Eitan, even during his time captivity he accepted the possibility that he might not return alive: "I came to terms with the fact that I could die in Gaza, because the State needs to destroy Hamas," he said.

His father, Tzvika Mor, said this position stems from a broad Zionist worldview, stressing that Eitan "also has the ability to understand the bigger picture, a Zionist perspective - we are in a war, the country needs to win. I am not the most important person in the world; there are also soldiers above me who are being killed."

Asked, "What didn’t we know about Hamas that you can tell us?" Eitan replied: "They will not give in. Many Hamas operatives told me - until you remove the last Gazan from here, we will give you another October 7. They are extremely obsessive toward us, and I wish we were as obsessive [toward them] as they are toward us."

In the interview, Eitan said that during interrogation in Gaza he was questioned about his military service and that they even tried to recruit him.

"They took me down to be interrogated in some tunnel and started questioning me about the army, what I did," he recounted. "So I told them, listen, I was a regular soldier in Golani Battalion 12 - you know more than I do about the army I served in - and that’s the truth. They know more than most regular soldiers. They told me, come be a spy, we’ll pay you well. I told them, of course not."

He added that during captivity he discovered Hamas possesses detailed manuals about the IDF, including information on elite units.

Asked who his biggest enemies were during his military service, he replied humorously: "The Military Police."

Regarding the protests that took place while he was in captivity, Eitan said: "Those things give strength. I thank those who went out. But I don’t think it gave me hope, because in the end the government decides. They always told me, look, you see, all Israelis want [a deal] at any price. So I told them, listen, Al Jazeera doesn’t show the other side, the right wing. And if they saw the other side, they would be very disappointed."