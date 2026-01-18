Former hostage Yarden Bibas published a personal post marking the third birthday of his son Kfir, who was murdered while in Hamas captivity.

Bibas, who survived captivity in Gaza, shared an emotional post on Instagram this morning (Sunday) to commemorate the birthday of his young son Kfir, who was killed in Hamas captivity along with his mother, Shani, and his brother Ariel.

“My beloved Kfir, you didn’t get to celebrate this year, so how can I mark your third birthday? I’m sorry for bringing you into such a cruel world," Bibas wrote. “I hope you know how much I love you and how much I miss you. I’m sure Mom, Ariel, and Tony are celebrating your birthday with you in heaven."

He added, “I’m sure Mom is giving you the best and happiest birthday possible, just like she knows how."

The Bibas family has become a symbol of national grief following the extreme brutality carried out by Hamas terrorists, who murdered four-year-old Ariel and 10-month-old Kfir after kidnapping them. Yarden’s post received widespread reactions and an outpouring of support across social media.