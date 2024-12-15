Opposition leader Knesset member Yair Lapid criticized Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar's decision to close the Israeli embassy in Ireland.

Sa'ar explained that the decision was made due to antisemitism on the part of Ireland and "in light of the extreme anti-Israel policy of the Irish government." Lapid claimed that this was not antisemitism but "criticism."

Lapid wrote: "The decision to close the Israeli embassy in Ireland is to give victory to antisemitism and anti-Israel organizations. The way to deal with criticism is not to run away, but to stay and fight!"

Minister Sa'ar responded: "Shame on you, Yair! Shame on you for choosing to define the Irish attitude towards Israel as 'criticism' (interestingly, that is exactly what they claim). This is clear antisemitism based on delegitimization, dehumanization and double standards towards the Jewish state."

He added: "It is also disgraceful that you did not find it appropriate to say a word about the fact that only last week Ireland joined the lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and accused us of 'genocide,' while seeking to expand the definition of genocide. Israel's foreign policy during my term will also take into account the attitude of various countries towards Israel in the allocation of our resources."

"In a friendly country like Moldova, you chose not to open an Israeli embassy. I instructed today to open an embassy there and it will happen very soon. There are other countries in the world that are asking us to open embassies and missions there and strengthen relations with them. Understand: the era of bowing our heads to haters and persecutors is over!", Sa'ar concluded.