Sources close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are weighing the creation of a new security-oriented right-wing party for those on the Israeli right who are not interested in voting for the Likud party, but who would be willing to cooperate with Netanyahu after the elections and join a coalition led by him.

According to the report by journalist Daphna Liel, among the names suggested to lead the party are Brigadier-General Ofer Winter, who formerly served as commander of the Givati Brigade and who is identified with religious and right-wing values.

Those close to Netanyahu have even conducted polls to examine the potential for such a party to succeed among right-wing voters.

However, sources in the Likud itself have raised concerns that such a party would not only take votes from the center-left, but would also reduce the number of Knesset seats won by the current coalition parties, endangering the bloc's stability.

The decision whether or not to create such a party is expected to be made in the near future, as per the results of the polls and the political assessments of the right-wing bloc.