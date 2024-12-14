The IDF has released videos from 2023 obtained by Israeli forces and the ISA, taken from security cameras inside Hamas' "Al-Katiba" Prison in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

These videos expose severe abuse by Hamas prison guards against prisoners, including holding them in brutal conditions that violate their most basic human rights.

Additionally, the IDF is revealing the identities of two Hamas operatives seen in the footage brutally beating a prisoner and throwing him down a staircase: Mohammed Mohammed Shaaban Shubaki and Mahmoud Saber Mahmoud Abd Al-Al. Both terrorists work under Hamas’ Internal Security apparatus, which is responsible for the detention and imprisonment of Gaza residents.

"Hamas attempts to distance itself from the Assad regime and the atrocities exposed in Syrian prisons, but the footage and previous revelations about Hamas’ torture investigations leave no room for doubt — Hamas is equally ruthless," the IDF noted.

"Al-Katiba" Prison had previously gained infamy when human rights organizations accused Hamas of carrying out unfair and brutal executions of dozens of Gazans, including women, within the prison compound.

"The cruelty of Hamas prison guards exposed in this footage can no longer be hidden or denied," the IDF added. "These harrowing videos are a stark reminder of the merciless abuse, oppression, and human rights violations inflicted on Gaza’s residents by the Hamas regime."