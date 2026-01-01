A new lawsuit amounting to 1.225 billion shekels was filed today (Thursday) in the Jerusalem District Court by 273 terror victims and their families, against the Palestinian Authority and the terrorist organization Hamas.

The lawsuit is based on the new law for compensating victims of terrorism, which provides compensation of 10 million shekels for the heirs of each murder victim and 5 million shekels for anyone who was injured and sustained permanent disability as a result of terrorist activities.

The new law allows terror victims to file claims for high amounts, and this current filing adds to previous claims totaling 14 billion shekels for about 2,800 murdered and injured victims. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Barak Kedem from the Arbus Kedem Tzur law firm, representing the victims of October 7th, alongside victims from other incidents in recent years.

The lawsuit claims that the Palestinian Authority encourages and finances terrorist acts by transferring funds to the terrorists and their families. "It not only approves of terrorist acts but also provides a direct incentive for additional actions," the claim states.'

Attorney Kedem said that the purpose of the lawsuit is "to prevent the funding of terrorism and compensate its victims with millions of shekels for a disaster that remains irreparable by any fortune."

He added: "The Palestinian Authority must pay the price for its actions," emphasizing the importance of holding the Palestinian Authority accountable for its support of terrorist acts.

Meanwhile, the ministry has seized 4.5 billion shekels of Palestinian Authority funds, following previous rulings that demand stricter measures against those involved in financing terrorism.