A new poll by Maariv showed the Likud party gaining three Knesset seats - at the expense of other coalition parties.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud would win 25 Knesset seats, while the National Unity party would win 19 seats.

Tied for third-largest are Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu, with 14 seats each. The "Democrats," a Labor-Meretz merger, would win 13 seats.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would win ten seats, followed by Otzma Yehudit with eight seats. Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win seven seats. The Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) would win five seats each.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties would win 50 seats while the center-left would win 60 seats. The Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition, hold the remaining ten seats.

Balad, the United Right, and Religious Zionism are not expected to pass the electoral threshold.

The Likud's uptick remains even if a party led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett joined the race. In such a case, the Likud would gain three seats, rising to 23,