This week's Jerusalem Lights podcast focuses on our Torah portion of Vayishlach, which continues the adventures of the patriarch Yaakov, and demonstrates the sages' principle of "that which happened to the fathers, is a sign for the children."

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect upon the idea that Yaakov transcends his personal history, as the events of his life become templates, taking on the universal themes that will resound, from era to era, in the lives of his descendants, the nation of Israel.