A poll conducted by the "Midgam" Institute for Channel 12 News reveals that even if Naftali Bennett runs in the next elections, Likud would remain the largest party in the Knesset.

According to the data, in such a scenario, Likud would win 23 seats, and a party led by Bennett would win 22 seats. The National Unity Party would secure 11 seats, Yesh Atid 11, the Democrats 10, Shas 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta’al 5, and Ra’am 5.

The poll further shows that if only the current existing parties run, Likud would win 25 seats, the National Unity Party 19, and Yesh Atid 16.

Yisrael Beytenu would receive 13 seats in such a scenario, the Democrats 11, Shas 9, Otzma Yehudit 9, United Torah Judaism 8, Ra’am 5, and Hadash-Ta’al 5.

The bloc supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would achieve 51 seats in the Knesset, compared to the bloc opposing Netanyahu, which would hold 64 seats.