MK Amit Halevi (Likud) appealed to Defense Minister Israel Katz, requesting that he bring before the Cabinet a decision to demolish the homes of terrorists who injured Israelis, not just those who committed murder.

Additionally, Halevi demanded the immediate demolition of the home of the terrorist responsible for the car-ramming attack in the Hebron Hills, in which a reservist soldier was critically injured.

The appeal followed a report by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News which revealed that the Defense Minister had signed the National Security Council's (NSC) opinion stating that it is permissible to demolish the homes of terrorists even if they did not succeed in killing their victims.

In his letter to Minister Katz, MK Halevi wrote, "In May, I initiated a discussion in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to examine why the homes of terrorists who failed to carry out their intentions and only injured their victims were not being demolished. I wish to emphasize that the action of the demolition, authorized under Section 119 of the Emergency Regulations, is intended as a deterrent and not as punishment for the act of terrorism."

"Demolition has been proven time and again as an effective measure, supported by the opinions of security bodies, and has undergone all administrative procedures, including appeals to the Supreme Court. In this context, there should be no distinction between those who succeeded in murdering and those who, thank God, failed to carry out their malicious intent. Despite this, the defense establishment has so far almost entirely refrained from demolishing the homes of such terrorists."

Halevi commented on the process required for the directive to take effect, stating, "This year, the Cabinet for the first time made an ad hoc decision to demolish the home of someone who caused injury, and the Supreme Court upheld it. However, as was revealed in the discussion at the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, a structured process and a Cabinet decision are needed to allow such demolitions on a regular basis. Last week, an NSC representative informed me that after months of waiting, all security bodies have provided their opinions, and an NSC opinion has been formulated. The process can now be completed to establish that the homes of terrorists of this type should also be demolished."

Halevi further wrote that, to increase pressure and raise the cost of terrorism, the policy of home demolitions must be implemented immediately. "One of the key conclusions from years of counterterrorism efforts is that Israel must intensify its fight against terror infrastructure, not just against terrorists and their weapons. This critical decision is part of the fight against terror infrastructure, as it will increase deterrence from entering the cycle of terror and effectively harm the social infrastructure from which terror organizations grow. Just this past weekend, a car-ramming attack was carried out in the Hebron Hills, critically injuring reservist Ofir Engelsman, whose leg was amputated. Despite this, the IDF has not mapped the terrorist's home for demolition due to delays in making this decision. Therefore, I request that this decision be brought as soon as possible for the approval of the Security Cabinet and that security forces be instructed to carry out demolitions in such cases from now on."

Shai Glick, CEO of the B’Tsalmo organization, responded to the letter, saying: "I thank my friend MK Amit Halevi. It's time to change the approach in the fight against terrorism, and this is one of the most important tools."