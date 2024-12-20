The IDF announced its intention to confiscate and demolish the apartment of a terrorist, while at the same time, the head of the Central Command signed a confiscation and demolition order for the apartment of a second terrorist, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Friday.

According to the statement, on Thursday the head of the Central Command issued a notice of his intention to confiscate and demolish the apartment in the Palestinian Arab village of Rafat in which terrorist Ail Deif Allah had lived.

The terrorist carried out the ramming attack on September 11, 2024, on Highway 60, near the Givat Asaf junction, in which Staff Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal was murdered.

Additionally, a confiscation and demolition order was issued on Thursday for the apartment in the Palestinian Arab village of Shuweika. in which terrorist Tamer Rajah lived.

The terrorist was part of a cell that carried out a terrorist attack on November 2, 2023, at the Beit Lid junction, in which Sergeant First Class (res.) Elhanan Klein was murdered, and four Border Police officers were injured.

The order was signed after an appeal on his case was rejected.

