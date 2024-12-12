In recent weeks, the IDF, led by the Intelligence Directorate, has been conducting a comprehensive situational assessment regarding the internal situation in Syria. In anticipation of the potential collapse of the Assad regime, the Israeli Air Force prepared an extensive strike plan to eliminate advanced military capabilities in Syria, including strategic weapons.

In recent days, hundreds of Israeli Air Force fighter jets and aircraft inflicted severe damage on Syria's most strategic weapons: fighter jets and helicopters, Scud missiles, UAVs, cruise missiles, surface-to-sea precision-guided missiles, surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, radars, rockets, and more.

The majority of the strikes severely damaged Syria's aerial defense systems, destroying over 90% of the identified strategic surface-to-air missiles. Syria's aerial defense network is among the strongest in the Middle East, and the damage inflicted represents a significant achievement for the Israeli Air Force's superiority in the region.

Additionally, Syrian Air Force bases were struck. One of the bases that was struck was the T4 Airport in the northern Damascus area, where two Syrian Air Force squadrons—the SU-22 squadron and the SU-24 squadron—were destroyed. Another base targeted was the "Ble" Airport, which housed three fighter squadrons. Approximately 1.5 kilometers from this base, a site used for storing surface-to-surface missiles and rockets was also struck.

Furthermore, the Israeli Air Force struck central manufacturing and storage sites, including a site in the Homs area. This site is the leading facility in Syria's Scud missile project and is considered one of the most significant infrastructures in Syria’s manufacturing industry, "CERS".