Syrians across the country gathered on Monday to commemorate one year since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, with large celebrations filling major squares and streets as the nation reflected on a turbulent transition.

In Damascus, crowds assembled in Umayyad Square for official events that began at dawn. President Ahmed al-Sharaa, dressed in the military fatigues he has often worn during the transition, joined morning prayers at the Umayyad Mosque before addressing supporters, speaking of national pride and the responsibilities that now lie ahead. He praised what he described as the sacrifices made during the battle for Damascus and called on citizens to consolidate stability and rebuild state institutions.

"The current phase requires the efforts of all Syrians to strengthen the country and safeguard its sovereignty," he said in his remarks. In a later address, delivered at the Damascus Conference Palace, Sharaa described the fall of the previous regime as a "historic break" and pledged to advance transitional justice, unify armed formations into a single national army, and ensure accountability for those responsible for abuses. He reiterated that resolving the issue of the missing remained a non-negotiable priority and emphasized what he called a clear vision for a "new, strong Syria" re-engaging with its regional and international partners.

Across cities including Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Homs, thousands waved Syria’s new flag, marched in parades, and took part in cultural events marking the day opposition-led fighters seized the capital and forced Assad to flee. Military aircraft flew over Damascus, while a large procession of paragliders and cycling groups made their way into the city as part of nationwide festivities.

In Drada, crowds filled the ancient Bosra amphitheater during the "Horan Victory Festival," while Syrians abroad held parallel events, including in Kuala Lumpur.

Sharaa, who has overseen major political and diplomatic shifts during the past year, emphasized that the transition remains ongoing. In recent speeches he reaffirmed plans for a four-year transitional period aimed at forming new institutions, drafting a constitution for referendum, and preparing for national elections.

Despite the festive atmosphere, the past year has been marked by violence and instability. Government forces and groups aligned with them have been implicated in deadly attacks on minority communities, including Alawites and Druze, deepening mistrust as the new authorities work to unify the country. Some Druze areas in the south have demanded greater autonomy after clashes earlier in the year.

Security concerns also persisted in the northeast, where Kurdish-led authorities banned public gatherings on Monday, citing threats from hostile cells. Meanwhile, both Israel and Türkiye continue to maintain a presence inside Syria, adding to the complexity of the security landscape.

Humanitarian needs remain severe. Millions of Syrians are still displaced, and international agencies have warned of urgent funding shortages even as more than three million people have returned home over the past year. Economic recovery has been slow, with many communities yet to see meaningful improvement.

Still, Sharaa’s government has sought to present the anniversary as a turning point, highlighting efforts to rebuild foreign relations, attract investment, and establish what it describes as a new, inclusive national framework. Screens across provincial capitals were set up for citizens to watch the president’s scheduled evening address, expected to outline the next steps for the transition.

As Syrians marked the occasion with hope, caution, or abstention-particularly among some minority communities-the day reflected both the sweeping change of the past year and the profound challenges still ahead.