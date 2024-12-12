Following a security situational assessment, Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to increase preparations to protect communties and traffic routes in Judea and Samaria from the danger of surprise attacks on communities and attacks by extremist Islamic terrorist elements inspired by the rebels' recent successes in overthrowing the Assad regime in Syria.

Defense Minister Katz said, "Israel is determined to defend its borders and settlements in the south, north and east against any threat - we will not allow a return to the reality of before October 7."

Last night (Wednesday), a 10-year-old boy was murdered when a terrorist opened fire on an Israeli bus in Judea and Samaria. Four other people were wounded in the attack.

The bus, which was making its way from the Gush Etzion area to Jerusalem, continued its journey to the Tunnels Checkpoint, where the injured were treated by rescue forces.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Following the initial report, a terrorist opened fire at an Israeli civilian bus in the area of the Al-Khader Junction. As a result of the attack, a number of civilians were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.”

“Israeli security forces are pursuing the terrorist, setting up roadblocks and encircling the area of Bethlehem,” added the IDF.