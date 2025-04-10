Ahmad Manasra, who was imprisoned ten years ago after he committed a terror attack in Jerusalem's Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood, was released from prison on Tuesday.

Together with his cousin, Manasara, who was 13 at the time, stabbed and wounded Naor Ben-Ezra, who was 12 at the time, and was neutralized Border Police officers. He was wounded and taken to the hospital. The incident gained international resonance due to the terrorist's young age.

At a hearing in court a year after the attack, the terrorist's defense claimed that the boy did not carry out the stabbing but only participated in the act just to "scare Jews."

The indictment against him stated that the boy met with his cousin who lived adjacent to him in eastern Jerusalem, "And the two spoke about the situation at the al-Aqsa Mosque, the condition of the residents of Gaza, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas."

After that, the two returned to their homes, took knives, and walked toward the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood. There, they noticed a young man in haredi garb, 20-year-old Yosef Twito. According to the indictment, Manasra's cousin stabbed Twito with the intent of murdering him.

"After the first victim fled, the two saw a 12-year-old boy sitting on his bike," the indictment states. The two approached him, and the cousin stabbed him four times, intending to murder him. Passersby who saw the incident came to help the boy, and the convict and his cousin began to flee. The convict was neutralized when a vehicle rammed into him and his cousin was shot and killed by police who saw him running toward them with a knife."