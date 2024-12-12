A poll published on Channel 13 News on Wednesday evening finds that if elections were to be held today, the Likud Party would win 26 seats.

According to the poll, the National Unity Party would win 19 seats, Yesh Atid 13, Yisrael Beytenu 12, Shas 10, the Democrats 10, Otzma Yehudit 9, United Torah Judaism 7, the Religious Zionist Party 5, Hadash-Ta’al 5, and Ra’am 4.

The coalition bloc would win 57 seats compared to 58 seats for the parties in the opposition.

Additionally, the poll examined the distribution of seats under the assumption that a new party led by Naftali Bennett enters the political scene. According to the poll, this dramatically changes the results, reshaping the political blocs. In such a scenario, the parties currently in the opposition would win 62 seats—an increase of 4 seats—while the coalition bloc would drop to 53 seats.

A party led by Bennett would receive 26 seats in this scenario, while Likud would drop to 24. The main losers from Bennett's ascension are the National Unity Party, which plunges to single-digit seats—just 9—and Yesh Atid, which falls to 8 seats.

In this scenario, Shas would win 9 seats, the Democrats 8, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beytenu 7, the Religious Zionist Party 5, Hadash-Ta’al 5, and Ra’am 4.