Arabs from the Palestinian Arab village of Burqa infiltrated the Oz Tzion outpost in the Binyamin region on Wednesday evening, burned three vehicles and a large Israeli flag, and fled the scene.

Teams of firefighters arrived at the scene quickly and extinguished the flames, but the vehicles were completely destroyed. There were no injuries.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and IDF troops entered the village in pursuit of the arsonists.

In recent weeks, there have been several attacks by residents of Burqa targeting the Oz Tzion outpost.

Otzem Wexler, a resident of the outpost, recounted, "I came out of my house, which is located just dozens of meters from where the vehicles were set on fire. I saw smoke, flames, and several figures running toward the village of Burqa. I immediately alerted the firefighting teams and the army, who handled the incident.”

“By a miracle, this event did not end with Jewish casualties. We hope the security forces will act decisively and bring these vile terrorists to justice," he added.