This morning (Monday), Indiana State Representative Craig Haggard visited Binyamin as a guest of the Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz. Ganz described to him the development of Jewish communities in the region in recent years.

In addition, Haggard visited the site of Ancient Shiloh, where the biblical Tabernacle stood for 369 years. There he visited the Red Heifer's exhibition, which were discovered in Texas and brought to Shiloh.

Haggard was impressed by the size and expanses of Binyamin and told Yisrael Ganz that he had decided to promote a resolution in the Indiana House of Representatives calling for the use of the term "Judea and Samaria" instead of other names.

In a special statement, he expressed his desire to support the residents of Binyamin and all of Judea and Samaria. "I appreciate the hard work you are doing to apply sovereignty here. I don't understand why sovereignty has not yet been applied, but I promise that I will always support you and the application of sovereignty in the biblical homeland of the Jewish people."

Ganz thanked his counterpart, saying, "Applying Jewish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is the only viable solution for the region, and we call upon the Israeli government to do so today. We are happy to host you here in Binyamin. Your support as a representative of the state of Indiana is moving and reflects the deep partnership between us based on true values. We believe that together we will lead to historical justice and apply sovereignty. You will be partners in writing this history," Ganz said.