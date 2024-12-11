The IDF and ISA eliminated the Nukhba company commander who led the October 7th attack on the IDF "Paga" outpost in southern Israel, a joint statement announced.

The Head of Hamas' Paragliding Unit who led the October 7th aerial infiltration into Israel was also eliminated.

According to the report, IAF, with the precise direction of the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, struck and eliminated the terrorist Fehmi Salmi, a Nukhba company commander in Hamas' Zeitoun Battalion who was operating at the time of the strike from inside a structure that previously served as the Al-Falah school.

On October 7th, Fehmi Salmi led the attack on the IDF's "Paga" outpost on the Gazan border in southern Israel with his platoon. The attack left 14 IDF soldiers dead. Later in the war, Salmi led numerous attacks against IDF troops.

In an additional strike, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Salah Dahham, the head of Hamas' Paragliding Unit, in the area of Jabaliya. On October 7th, Salah Dahham led Hamas’ aerial infiltration into communities in southern Israel, a key part of Hamas’ murderous attacks on civilians.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all terrorists who took part in the October 7th massacre," the joint statement stressed.