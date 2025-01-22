The Knesset's Labor and Welfare Committee has approved a compensation package of more than one billion Shekels for residents of the Gaza envelope and Ofakim, who are not recognized as disabled.

The agreement, which was reached after lengthy negotiations between the committee's chairman, MK Yisrael Eichler, MK Almog Cohen, the Ministry of Finance and the National Insurance Institute, guarantees significant grants to all residents, including those in the haredi neighborhoods.

According to the approved outline, residents aged 18 and over will be able to choose between two options: a cash grant of NIS 7,180, or a grant of NIS 5,000 plus a recovery and rehabilitation basket worth NIS 4,800.

Children under the age of 18 will receive a grant of 2,000 shekels, plus a recovery and rehabilitation basket worth 4,800 shekels.

Following MK Eichler's insistence, the agreement will apply to all residents of Ofakim, including yeshiva students and guests who were staying in the city during Simchat Torah, October 7th.

"This is an important step for the rehabilitation of the residents and their families," Eichler said, emphasizing the crucial contribution of MK Almog Cohen, a resident of Ofakim: "Without Almog, no one would have received anything."

MK Cohen expressed his appreciation to the chairman of the committee: "Rabbi Eichler's understanding, inclusion and determination led to this wonderful outcome," he said. The bill was approved unanimously by the committee.