An intensive search is underway for Boris Shuster, a 68-year-old resident of Ofakim, who was last seen on Thursday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m., when he set out for a walk in the direction of the Afikai Nahal construction project in the city.

Boris, a retired engineer, was in the habit of visiting construction sites as part of his hobby of taking an interest in the design and the pace of progress. His family said that he had left home for a habitual walk but had not been heard from since. At 6 p.m., his wife had tried to contact him by cellphone, but his mobile was switched off.

The Israel Police, who are leading the search, have ruled out criminal or terrorist activity behind the disappearance. Several volunteer organizations, including United Hatzalah, Yedidim, and the Israel Dog Unit, have all joined the search. In addition to hundreds of volunteers, the searchers are using dogs, drones, horses, and ATVs as part of the attempt to find Boris. The search was undertaken on Shabbat due to the growing fear for Boris's life.

Shani Shuster, his daughter-in-law, stated: "They turned every stone in Ofakim and the construction sites, and still we have no information. He is a healthy and functioning man, a sociable person with a regular lifestyle." The family has appealed to the public for help finding him, and many members of the Ofakim community have volunteered for the search.