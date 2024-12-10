South Korea’s Justice Ministry announced on Monday an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol amid ongoing investigations into allegations of rebellion and other charges linked to his brief declaration of martial law last week, The Associated Press.

Yoon’s December 3 martial law decree, which saw special forces deployed on the streets of Seoul, triggered political turmoil domestically and alarmed South Korea’s key diplomatic allies and neighbors. While Yoon narrowly escaped an impeachment attempt on Saturday — with most lawmakers from his governing party boycotting the parliamentary vote — opposition parties vowed to reintroduce the motion this week.

Justice Ministry official Bae Sang-up confirmed to lawmakers that the travel ban was issued following requests from police, prosecutors, and an anti-corruption agency, as authorities intensify investigations into the circumstances of Yoon’s unprecedented move.

In a background briefing, a senior National Police Agency officer noted that police could potentially detain Yoon if specific conditions are met.

The opposition Democratic Party has condemned Yoon’s martial law decree as an “unconstitutional, illegal rebellion or a coup.” It has filed police complaints against at least nine individuals, including Yoon and his former defense minister, over the rebellion allegations.

On Sunday, prosecutors detained former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, who reportedly advised Yoon to declare martial law, marking the first arrest in the case. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry suspended three top military commanders for their alleged involvement.

President Yoon apologized for the martial law declaration on Saturday, stating he would not evade accountability. “I will leave it to my party to navigate this crisis, including decisions about my term in office,” he said, as quoted by AP.