UAVs are infiltrating the IAF base in Nevatim in southern Israel, photographing strategic points in the area, i24NEWS reported.

According to the report, the drones infiltrate the base from nearby Ar'ara Banegev and photograph pilots' living quarters, military structures, soldiers, pilots' families, and others.

The IAF said that it is trying to fight the phenomenon in a variety of ways, but that an effective solution has not yet been found.

Israel Police said that the IDF's report is received a day or two after the events occur, and not in real time, making it difficult to locate and arrest suspects in the matter.

According to the report, in recent weeks, the number of drones has risen sharply. One of the sources said that there are "several drones each day."

An IDF spokesperson responded: "The IDF is working using a variety of tools to monitor and protect its various bases from the threat of drones."