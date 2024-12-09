The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that several armed individuals were identified during IDF counterterrorism activity in Tubas in Samaria to apprehend a wanted suspect and to thwart terrorist infrastructure sites. An IAF aircraft struck and eliminated them.

IDF soldiers then conducted a targeted raid in the area of the strike and confiscated the weapons that were located on the armed individuals, including an M-16 rifle, two guns, and a grenade.

IDF forces continue to operate to thwart terrorist activities in the area, the IDF stated.