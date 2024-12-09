IDF, ISA, and Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities overnight on Sunday and arrested about ten wanted terrorists in several areas in Judea and Samaria.

The forces operated in Dura, which is under the jurisdiction of the Yehuda Brigade, in the home of the terrorist who carried out the ramming attack at the al-Fawar Junction on Saturday and questioned individuals suspected of aiding the terrorist.

In addition, forces operated in Silwad in the Binyamin Brigade where they seized two handguns and Hamas incitement materials, questioned dozens of suspects and arrested a wanted terrorist.

In Yaabed, which is under the Menashe Brigade's jurisdiction, dozens of suspected terrorists were questioned and two wanted suspects were arrested.

In several villages in the Efraim Brigade jurisdiction, in Dheisha in the Etzion Brigade jurisdiction, and in Samu'a in the Yehuda Brigade jurisdiction the forces arrested eight additional suspects.