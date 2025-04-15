Undercover officers from the Judea and Samaria Border Police and IDF forces from the Samaria Regional Battalion, following the direction of the ISA, arrived on Tuesday to arrest suspected terrorists in the Rafidiya neighborhood of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria.

Upon the forces' arrival at the first suspect's home, he attempted to flee, and the forces began standard arrest procedures and opened fire toward his lower body.

The gun that was found Credit: Police Spokesperson

The suspect was hit, and the forces arrested him.

During the operation, the forces arrested the suspect's brother, who was also wanted for involvement in terrorist activity. The forces found arms while searching the suspect's home.