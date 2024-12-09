The Hamas terror group has sent Israel a list of the hostages to be freed in a proposed ceasefire-prisoner swap deal, as well as their medical conditions, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported Monday morning.

A source involved in the negotiations told the newspaper that the negotiations are being held with teams from Egypt, Israel, and Hamas.

"Both sides are serious about reaching an unprecedented deal, with Egypt, Qatar, and the US participating in the negotiations as mediators," the source said.

According to the report, it is likely that the agreement will include four hostages who hold US citizenship, even though they do not meet the criteria for the hostages to be released in the first, "humanitarian" stage.

The report also said that the terror group has agreed to a sixty-day first phase, during which food, medicine, and fuel will be brought into Gaza.

Half of everything brought into Gaza is expected to be stolen by Hamas, which then sells it to the local population for a high price in order to provide funds for the group's continued terror activity.