Following the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad's regime, the FBI announced on Sunday that it is still offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the safe return of American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria.

“Given recent events in Syria, the FBI is renewing our call for information that could lead to the safe location, recovery, and return of Austin Bennett Tice, who was detained in Damascus in August 2012,” the agency stated, as quoted by CNN.

US President Joe Biden also highlighted Tice’s case during remarks on Sunday addressing the fall of the Assad regime.

“We are mindful that there are Americans in Syria, including those who reside there, as well as Austin Tice, who was taken captive more than 12 years ago. We remain committed to returning him to his family,” Biden said.

Tice, a former US Marine and a freelance journalist, was kidnapped in August 2012 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against Assad. He was 31 at the time.

His family believes he is alive and still being held in Syria. The identity of Tice's captors is not known, and there has been no claim of responsibility for his abduction.

In 2020, it was reported that a Trump administration official traveled to Damascus for secret meetings with the Syrian government seeking the release of at least two US citizens thought to be held there, including Tice.