Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, will be recognized by the Israel Police as victims of a crime, following the firing of flares at their private home in Caesarea, Kan 11 News reported on Friday evening.

In a letter delivered to the Netanyahus’ attorney, the police explained, "According to the legal definition, based on the criminal offenses listed in the investigation file and the indictment, and given that the Netanyahu couple's private home in Caesarea was damaged as a result of the crime, they are entitled to be recognized as victims of a crime and to exercise the rights granted according to the severity of the offense."

This decision comes about two weeks after Sara Netanyahu filed a request with the court, asking to be recognized as a victim of the crime in the incident, even though neither she nor the Prime Minister was at home at the time of the incident.

This past Monday, an indictment was filed against the four suspects in the incident. The four – Brigadier General (res.) Ofer Doron, his son Gal Doron, Itay Yaffe, and Amir Shadeh – were charged with an act of terrorism involving recklessness and negligence.

A request for their detention until the end of the legal proceedings was also submitted. The justification for the request stated that the suspects pose a danger, as they had been warned in the months leading up to the incident and nevertheless committed the offense, making their release impossible.

