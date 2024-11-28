The state prosecutor will submit a prosecutor's declaration this morning (Thursday) to the Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court against the four suspects involved in firing marine flares near the private residence of the Prime Minister in Caesarea.

The suspects include Brigadier General (res.) Ofer Doron, Itai Yafeh, and Amir Sadeh. A court has forbidden the publication of the name of a fourth suspect. The prosecution stated that there is grounds to file an indictment against them and also request their arrest until the end of legal proceedings.

The prosecution added that for a thorough examination of the investigation material and preparation of an indictment and an arrest request until the end of the proceedings, and considering the extent of the material, the court is requested to extend the detention of the four by five additional days, until the filing of the indictment.

According to the investigation by the National Crime Unit in the Israel Police's Lahav 433 investigation base and by the ISA, the event itself was well-planned, and the suspects had even carried out fieldwork. Allegedly leading the cell was Brigadier General Doron, who also obtained the expired flares from a storage facility.

During searches, investigators found a stash of additional pyrotechnic items. During preparation for the operation, the suspects found a route to avoid security cameras. They parked the car at a meeting point and then walked towards the dunes, positioning themselves about 150 meters from Netanyahu's home.

Doron and Itai Yafeh photographed the flares, and immediately after firing and filming, they left the area. They split up and entered friends’ homes in Caesarea. In the investigation, they confessed to the event. Police sources stated: 'The event was planned like a small military operation.'

In their interrogation, the suspects stated that they came to Caesarea 'to throw an end-of-protests party there.' They further claimed they knew Netanyahu was not at the location, and when they decided to fire the flares, they took actions to ensure they would not approach or be near the house.

"We measured the wind direction and walked south to avoid being aligned with the house. We had no intention to harm the Prime Minister," they added. "Upon leaving, we saw a policeman checking vehicles, so we decided to go to friends."