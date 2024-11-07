Hundreds of left-wing demonstrators on Wednesday evening protested the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Azza Street in Jerusalem, having arrived there after marching through several streets in the area.

The protesters lit a bonfire and marched with torches. A police officer announced to the rioters that the demonstration was illegal and warned them that they must clear the area. When they failed to heed the call, the police officers began to evacuate the protesters, pushing them towards the sidewalk.

At one point, the procession reached Azza Street where the rioters lit bonfires, threw flares and continued to disrupt the order in the street. Police forces dispersed the demonstration. One person was arrested.

"The purpose of the police activity is first and foremost to protect the protesters and their right to protest. But at the same time, the duty of the police is to act to maintain order in the public space, and to deal with those who violate this order," the Israel Police stated.