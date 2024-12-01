The Attorney General’s Office will file an indictment on Monday to the Haifa District Court against the four suspects who fired flares at the Prime Minister's Residence in Caesarea.

The suspects, including Brigadier General (res.) Ofer Doron, Itai Yafeh, and Amir Sadeh and another person, will be charged with reckless terrorism and attempted arson. Two of them will also be charged with obstruction of justice.

At the same time, the Attorney General’s Office will also request that their detention be extended until the end of the proceedings against them.

According to the Unit of International Crime Investigations in Lahav 433 and the Shin Bet, the incident itself was well planned, and the suspects even conducted field work. The person suspected of leading the group was Brigadier General Doron, who was also the one who obtained the flares from a warehouse, where expired flares were kept. During their search, the investigators found hidden pyrotechnic accessories.

While preparing for the operation, the suspects located an off-route path that was not covered by security cameras. They parked the car at a meeting place, and then embarked on their "operational" plan toward the dunes, until they had positioned themselves about 150 meters from Netanyahu's residence.

Doron and Itay Yaffe photographed the flares, and immediately after the firing and filming, left. They split up because they saw a police car that happened to be driving in the area and went to their friends’ home in Caesarea. During the interrogation, they confessed to the incident. Police sources said: "The incident was planned as a small military operation."

During the interrogations, the suspects said they had come to Caesarea "to hold a graduation party for the demonstrations there." They also claimed that they knew Netanyahu was not at home, and that when they decided to fire the flare bombs, they took steps to ensure that they did not come close to or approach the house.

"We measured the direction of the wind and went south so as not to be in line with the house. "At the exit, we saw that there was a policeman checking vehicles, so we decided to go to our friends."