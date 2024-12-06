Rebel forces in Syria continue to advance south toward the capital, Damascus. Despite heavy Syrian army bombardments targeting the Al-Rastan bridge, linking Hama and Homs, the rebels have reached rural areas of Homs, now only five kilometers from the city. Reports from Syria suggest the rebel advance in rural Homs faces minimal resistance, and several towns in the area have been captured.

A Syrian official estimated that the rebels' southern advance could disrupt weapon supply routes from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Rebel leader Ahmad al-Shara, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani, stated that the attack's goal is to overthrow the Assad regime. In an interview with CNN, al-Julani explained plans to establish a government based on institutions and councils chosen by the people, asserting the rebels' right to utilize all possible means to achieve regime change. He added that signs of the regime's defeat were apparent years ago, yet foreign forces, Iran and Russia, managed to revive it and allowed it to buy time.

Al-Julani further called for the removal of all foreign forces from Syrian territory, including troops from the USA, Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Iranian militias. According to him, after Assad's regime falls, foreign forces will no longer be necessary in Syria.