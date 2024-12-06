The IDF and ISA eliminated the terrorist who commanded the October 7th massacre in Nahal Oz, a joint announcement indicated.

Over the past week, in joint IDF and ISA operations, the IAF struck and eliminated several senior terrorists from Hamas' Shati Battalion.

Majdi Aqilan, the deputy commander of the Hamas Shati Battalion and a company commander, was eliminated. He had been one of the commanders of the Nahal Oz massacre on October 7th and was responsible for terrorist activities against IDF troops in northern and central Gaza.

Mamdouh Mehna, a senior member of the tunneling unit in Hamas' Gaza division who had infiltrated Nahal Oz on October 7th, was eliminated as well. Mehna had directed the planning and construction of Hamas tunnels, as well as underground training for operatives.

Ahmad Suwaidan, a company commander in the Shati Battalion, was also eliminated. Suwaidan had been involved in abducting Israeli civilians into the Gaza Strip on October 7th.

The senior leadership in Hamas' Shati Battalion and Gaza Division had been actively involved in carrying out terror activities against IDF forces and Israeli civilians.

The IDF and ISA will continue to target anyone who took part in terror activities against Israeli civilians.