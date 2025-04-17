Three Israeli civilians crossed the border from Israeli territory into the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that IDF troops who were operating in the area were dispatched to the scene and returned the civilians to Israeli territory.

“The IDF emphasizes that entering a closed combat zone is prohibited, and endangers civilians,” it added.

About two months ago, the IDF returned at least 20 haredi Jews to Israeli territory after they crossed the border into Lebanon in an attempt to reach the tomb of Rabbi Ashi on Mount Shanan.

Eight of the haredi individuals who crossed the border were detained for questioning. IDF sources told Ynet that they had attempted to enter Lebanon multiple times despite efforts by security forces to keep them away.

A similar incident occurred last December when Northern District police arrested four Israelis who were caught by the IDF after attempting to cross the border.

The four, residents of Ashdod, Beit Shemesh, and Hatzor HaGlilit, were also trying to reach the tomb, which is located relatively close to the border fence.