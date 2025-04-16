The protests in the Gaza Strip reawakened on Wednesday as hundreds hit the streets in Beit Lahia to call for the end of the war and the end of Hamas rule.

This was the first of such demonstrations since the previous one some three weeks ago.

Demonstrators were heard chanting: "We want to live in peace," "Gaza is humiliated," and "yes to brotherhood - no to terror."

The protesters demanded the opening of border crossings, and the children at the demonstration held signs reading "we want to study."