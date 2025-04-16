הלוחמים בפעילות בעזה דובר צה"ל

Less than a month after renewing combat in the Gaza Strip, the IDF and Shin Bet published a list of achievements, including the elimination of senior terrorists, strikes on command centers and infrastructure, and seizure of territory in the Gaza Strip.

The operation in the Gaza Strip was renewed on March 18, 2025. Since then, senior officials and mid-level commanders of the Hamas terror organization have been targeted.

The opening strike was based on extensive intelligence gathering and in-depth research, carried out in close cooperation between the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the ISA. At this stage, based on information held by the IDF and the ISA, it can be stated with high probability that 8 senior officials of the Hamas terror organization’s political bureau were eliminated in the opening strike.

Mid-level Hamas terrorists eliminated IDF Spokesperson

Mid-level Hamas terrorists eliminated IDF Spokesperson

In addition, several mid-level terrorists were neutralized across various units, including the General Security Apparatus, the Internal Security Apparatus, and units that operated in and significantly supported the production and military buildup efforts of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations.

Since the beginning of the war, the Israeli security forces have been working to eliminate senior officials from Hamas’ political bureau in the Gaza Strip and beyond.

As part of the renewed operation in the Gaza Strip," 11 senior officials from Hamas’ political bureau have been eliminated.

The elimination of members of the political bureau and internal security apparatus of the Hamas terror organization disrupts its governance of the Gaza Strip and the coordination between its political and military wings. These actions have significantly advanced the goal of dismantling Hamas's governmental and military capabilities.

So far, as part of renewed operations, approximately 1,200 terror targets have been struck from the air by 350 fighter jets and aircraft of the IAF. More than 100 targeted eliminations have been carried out, and hundreds of terrorists and military commanders from terror organizations in the Gaza Strip have been neutralized.

Key figures among them include: a deputy brigade commander, five battalion commanders, a deputy battalion commander, the head of military intelligence for the Hamas terror organization in the southern Gaza Strip. Additionally, 15 company commanders, and additional terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory and took part in the brutal massacre on October 7th were also eliminated.

Senior Hamas officials eliminated IDF Spokesperson

IDF troops continue to eliminate terrorists and operate to dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground, including in areas where our troops have not previously operated.

The troops are locating weapons, dismantling underground tunnel routes, and terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror organization.

The IDF is prepared to expand the ground operation in accordance with operational developments.

Currently, the IDF is expanding the "Morag" Corridor, which divides between the Khan Yunis and Rafah Brigades.

As part of the operation, the IDF has achieved full operational control over several key areas and routes throughout the Gaza Strip. Approximately 30% of the Gaza Strip’s territory is now designated as an Operational Security Perimeter.