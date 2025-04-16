Israeli intelligence estimates that there is enough food in the Gaza Strip to last for another month after Israel halted the entry of aid into the enclave at the end of the January ceasefire, Kan News reported this evening (Wednesday).

Humanitarian aid was allowed to enter Gaza throughout the first 15 months of the war initiated by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7, 2023 and during the January ceasefire. Much of that aid was stolen by Hamas and sold to the local population at exorbitant prices or hoarded.

It is hoped that the dwindling supplies will increase the pressure on Hamas to agree to Israel's demands to release the remaining hostages and disarm. However, this may also be the reason for Defense Minister Israel Katz's statement this morning that Israel would soon resume the flow of aid into Gaza.

According to the report, discussions are underway at the top of the IDF on how to bring in humanitarian aid without it reaching Hamas. Israeli officials state that stopping the entry of food, water, and fuel trucks into the Gaza Strip will help put pressure on Hamas, and that without the release of hostages, the situation in Gaza will worsen.

Defense Minister Katz on Wednesday morning presented Israel's principles of policy for the war in Gaza, as it is implemented on the ground by the IDF.

"First and foremost, we are making every effort to bring about the release of all of the hostages under the Witkoff plan, and to build a bridge to defeat Hamas later on," Katz said.

As part of the effort to change the situation on the ground, Katz said that Israel is working to stop the humanitarian aid, something which harms Hamas' control of the local population, and is advancing a new method of distribution by means of civilian companies.

Later, following criticism of his remarks from within the coalition, Katz clarified that "Israel's policy is clear - no humanitarian aid is set to enter Gaza, and preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza is a key pressure tool that prevents Hamas from using means against the population, in addition to other measures Israel is taking. It's unfortunate that some are trying to mislead the public."

"No one in the current reality intends to bring any humanitarian aid to Gaza, nor are there preparations to bring any such aid. I emphasized that regarding the future, a mechanism must be built for the use of civilian companies as a tool that will not allow Hamas access to the issue even in the future."