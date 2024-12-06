Why did the patriarch Yaakov (Jacob) just happen to stop at "the place", as he escaped from the wrath of his brother Esav, only to dream there of God speaking to him from the top of a ladder reaching into heaven?

What is the significance of this "ladder," and how did this experience help to prepare him for his sojourn with the crafty Laban?

Join Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman for this week's intriguing Jerusalem Lights podcast, as our hosts share the fascinating backstory of Yaakov's adventures…as the future of Israel, and all humanity, hangs in the balance.