Observers from the Jerusalem District control center identified in real time a suspect pulling the sidelocks of a passerby, spitting at him, and swearing at him, in a racially-motivated incident.

Police officers from the Shalem police station arrived Wednesday night at Sultan Suleiman Street, and located the suspect within minutes, arresting him.

The suspect has been identified as a man in his 20s and a resident of one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods.

He was arrested and taken for questioning at the Shalem police station. On Thursday, he will be brought to court for a hearing on the extension of his arrest.